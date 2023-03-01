Kevin Chouinard: Snyder said that guarding Beal in 4Q l…

3 hours ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Snyder said that guarding Beal in 4Q late was a challenge. Liked the way that team competed, esp. how the guards responded to getting rebounds/boxing out after switches after WAS got some OREBs early.

, Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
March 1, 2023 | 5:50 am EST Update

De'Aaron Fox injury not serious

The Sacramento Kings aren’t expecting to be without All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox for long. The team said Tuesday that Fox underwent an MRI on his sore left wrist that revealed no significant damage. He could be back as soon as Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center or Saturday when the Kings host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
3 hours ago via Sacramento Bee

, Top Rumors

, , ,

“I just appreciate the coaching staff and my teammates trusting me with that shot and just the comfort they gave me afterwards,” Irving said after the loss, which dropped Dallas to seventh place in the Western Conference standings. “Really want to win here, really put a lot of pressure on myself at times. I think I need to scale it back a little bit, just because the second half of the season, just feeling like we’ve got to be great every single possession, and usually these learning curves or learning moments happen in preseason, and it’s happening now. “So it definitely puts a glaring eye on what we’re doing right and what we’re doing wrong. Easy to criticize, but for us, I’ve just got to focus on being the best that I can be and showing up for not only Luka, but for my teammates.”
3 hours ago via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN

Uncategorized

,

Home