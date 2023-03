It’s unfair that Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best power forwards in NBA history and also genuinely likable and funny. We rarely get to see NBA players outside of arenas during the season, but the two-time MVP took the time to appear on The Daily Show on Monday night, with comedian Hasan Minhaj filling in as guest host. A majority of Antetokounmpo’s time on the show was to promote his family’s foundation, named in honor of his father, Charles Antetokounmpo, but then there was time for comedy.