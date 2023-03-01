Neil Dalal: NBA's Last Two Minute report says there wer…

March 1, 2023
It’s unfair that Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best power forwards in NBA history and also genuinely likable and funny. We rarely get to see NBA players outside of arenas during the season, but the two-time MVP took the time to appear on The Daily Show on Monday night, with comedian Hasan Minhaj filling in as guest host. A majority of Antetokounmpo’s time on the show was to promote his family’s foundation, named in honor of his father, Charles Antetokounmpo, but then there was time for comedy.
Well-versed in roasting and stand-up circles, Minhaj has the ability to comedically take down any adversary. Giannis isn’t exactly known for trash talk despite how bubbly his personality is. His first quip takes a minor dig at Luka Dončić and new teammate Kyrie Irving, but you can tell he’s even a little bit uncomfortable saying those things about his contemporaries. Minhaj can tell, and took over for the seven-time All-Star.

March 1, 2023
