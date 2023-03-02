Atlanta: Trae Young (right groin soreness) has been downgraded to probable for Friday’s game against Portland.
March 2, 2023 | 5:49 pm EST Update
Kevin Durant on criticism from Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal: I don’t need credit from y’all
“Most definitely. Because at this point, they’re saying, go play with Scoot Henderson and win a championship and then we’ll give you credit,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “I don’t need no credit from y’all, no credit from [Barkley], no credit from Shaq. Y’all don’t ever have to watch me play ever again, don’t talk about me if you don’t [rock] with me. I’m not gonna stop doing what I do. Everybody has their opinions, man. It’s not gonna stop me and how I approach the game. “As far as leading a team, I don’t need to coach no team. Whatever happens, we do it together. [Monty’s] the leader, he’s the coach. The GM puts the team together. I’m supposed to go out and hoop. That’s my job.”
Ohm Youngmisuk: Marcus Morris Sr. (left elbow contusion) and Ivica Zubac (right calf soreness) are now listed as questionable to play tonight.
March 2, 2023 | 5:40 pm EST Update
Goran Dragic, Juan Hernangomez and Nerlens Noel clear waivers, enter free agency
Marc Stein: Goran Dragic, Juancho Hernangomez and Nerlens Noel all just cleared waivers to become unrestricted free agents. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Denver: Vlatko Cancar (right wrist sprain) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against Memphis. Aaron Gordon (left rib contusion) and Michael Porter Jr (left heel strain management) are probable.
LeBron James has teamed up with Sony to release limited edition PlayStation 5 accessories co-designed by the NBA icon. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers forward teased the release of a custom-made rendition of the video game console and an accompanying DualSense wireless controller on Instagram.
The four-time NBA champion added his own personal touches to the hardware and accessories by adorning them with personal imagery adages “that have been meaningful throughout his journey,” according to a PlayStation press release. Featuring multi-colored inspirational quotes, the limited edition accessories include personalized messages from the NBA‘s all-time leading scorer’s “I Promise” book, such as “nothing is given, everything is earned” and “build, uplift, empower.”