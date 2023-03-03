Michael Scotto: “I love the Snyder hire,” another NBA executive told me. “He’s one of the smartest coaches in the game. He understands today’s players as well as anyone and builds relationships with his guys. You can’t ask for more in a coach. I think he’ll use the next 20 games to build those relationships and figure out what the team needs moving forward while trying to win and make a playoff push. There will be a lot of team building over the next month.”
