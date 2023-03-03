2 hours ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto: An NBA scout told me he doesn’t see Quin Snyder implementing a ton offensively right now since the current Hawks roster doesn’t have enough shooting for his system nor practice time to learn the system’s complexities. The scout also said he believes this is Trae Young’s last shot in Atlanta since this will be his third head coach, which is a sentiment that others around the league have suggested as well. You’ve now got the best coach that was on the market. This isn’t a situation like when Lloyd Pierce was there and they were rebuilding. Nate McMillan was a short-term fix, but was never going to be the long-term guy. He kind of resisted even taking the job at first.

The final weeks of the Heat’s regular season this year will be spent trying to avoid the play-in tournament as it continues to deal with inexplicable ups and downs. Whether the Heat can pull that off is still to be determined. A lot has changed in 12 months. “I do believe that there just has to be a mind-set shift to be able to sustain a game that can win night in and night out,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We’ve shown that we can be the very best against anybody anywhere, and then we’ve also shown this.”
Through statistical analysis, FiveThirtyEight still projects the Heat to finish the regular season as the sixth seed in the East with a 43-39 record to narrowly avoid the play-in tournament and open the playoffs against the third seed, which is currently the 76ers. Miami would need to close the regular season with a 10-9 record in its remaining games to finish with 43 wins like FiveThirtyEight predicts. “You can’t really explain it,” center Bam Adebayo said when asked to explain the Heat’s inconsistent play this season. “It’s an up-and-down season, as you can see. It’s been up and down this whole season. You can’t really explain that. It’s more so we have to find that right niche for us and we haven’t found it yet.”
Michael Scotto: “I love the Snyder hire,” another NBA executive told me. “He’s one of the smartest coaches in the game. He understands today’s players as well as anyone and builds relationships with his guys. You can’t ask for more in a coach. I think he’ll use the next 20 games to build those relationships and figure out what the team needs moving forward while trying to win and make a playoff push. There will be a lot of team building over the next month.”
