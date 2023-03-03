Michael Scotto: An NBA scout told me he doesn’t see Quin Snyder implementing a ton offensively right now since the current Hawks roster doesn’t have enough shooting for his system nor practice time to learn the system’s complexities. The scout also said he believes this is Trae Young’s last shot in Atlanta since this will be his third head coach, which is a sentiment that others around the league have suggested as well. You’ve now got the best coach that was on the market. This isn’t a situation like when Lloyd Pierce was there and they were rebuilding. Nate McMillan was a short-term fix, but was never going to be the long-term guy. He kind of resisted even taking the job at first.
