The Hawks fired Nate McMillan on Feb. 21, and immediately began a pursuit of Snyder, whom they landed on a five-year contract, sources said. The Hawks wanted Snyder to start immediately to allow for him to start implementing his system, build relationships with players, and evaluate the talent and fit ahead of possible offseason decisions on personnel. “What I’ve always done is rely on people who know more than I do to run a business better than I could,” Ressler told ESPN. “Who makes the decisions [now], it’s undoubtedly Landry with Kyle — with Quin. [They] are going to work beautifully together from what I can tell. I do believe we will make better decisions going forward than we have done in the past.”
March 3, 2023 | 6:34 pm EST Update
Richaun Holmes sues Sacramento Bee over defamation
Chris Haynes: Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes is suing Sacramento Bee and staffers for defamation over five individual articles that were published, alleging “defendants intentionally, and maliciously, published claims of child and domestic abuse by Mr. Holmes despite easily accessible evidence to the contrary via public court filings,” according to attorney Camille Vasquez. pic.twitter.com/qat3CiCmaD
Brian Lewis: Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: “During his strengthening process he did experience some back soreness. So now we’re in the process of strengthening the knee while also managing the back.” Still no talk of shutting him down. #Nets
James Edwards III: Pistons will be without Duren, Stewart, Burks and Bogey tomorrow in Cleveland. Livers is probable.