"I put Landry as GM, and Kyle as assistant GM, and shor…

2 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
March 3, 2023 | 6:34 pm EST Update

Richaun Holmes sues Sacramento Bee over defamation

Chris Haynes: Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes is suing Sacramento Bee and staffers for defamation over five individual articles that were published, alleging “defendants intentionally, and maliciously, published claims of child and domestic abuse by Mr. Holmes despite easily accessible evidence to the contrary via public court filings,” according to attorney Camille Vasquez. pic.twitter.com/qat3CiCmaD

16 mins ago via ChrisBHaynes

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Home