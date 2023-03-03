Ressler told ESPN that he made the decision to move Tra…

2 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Ressler told ESPN that he made the decision to move Travis Schlenk, then president of basketball operations, into an advisory role in late December because he was displeased with the front office’s level of “collaboration and communication” in the wake of consecutive .500 seasons after a trip to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.

March 3, 2023

Richaun Holmes sues Sacramento Bee over defamation

Chris Haynes: Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes is suing Sacramento Bee and staffers for defamation over five individual articles that were published, alleging “defendants intentionally, and maliciously, published claims of child and domestic abuse by Mr. Holmes despite easily accessible evidence to the contrary via public court filings,” according to attorney Camille Vasquez. pic.twitter.com/qat3CiCmaD

via ChrisBHaynes

Top Rumors

