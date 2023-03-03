“We have a relatively young team that I think is very talented … that I do not think long term is a mediocre team,” Ressler told ESPN. “Right now, we’re at 500. I think we should be better than that. I hope we will be better than that. And I can tell you this: Landry and [assistant GM] Kyle [Korver] are running a much better, much more collaborative front office. That’s of huge importance to me because I think that’s how you get better. “Having ownership, a front office, a coaching staff and the right roster — when all of those folks work well together, I think results improve. That was the objective, and that’s why I made the change that I did.”
March 3, 2023 | 6:34 pm EST Update
Richaun Holmes sues Sacramento Bee over defamation
Chris Haynes: Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes is suing Sacramento Bee and staffers for defamation over five individual articles that were published, alleging “defendants intentionally, and maliciously, published claims of child and domestic abuse by Mr. Holmes despite easily accessible evidence to the contrary via public court filings,” according to attorney Camille Vasquez. pic.twitter.com/qat3CiCmaD
Brian Lewis: Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: “During his strengthening process he did experience some back soreness. So now we’re in the process of strengthening the knee while also managing the back.” Still no talk of shutting him down. #Nets
James Edwards III: Pistons will be without Duren, Stewart, Burks and Bogey tomorrow in Cleveland. Livers is probable.