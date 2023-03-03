Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler told ESPN th…

2 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler told ESPN that his franchise has underachieved in relation to its roster talent and that the organization’s moves to hire Quin Snyder as coach and elevate Landry Fields to oversee basketball operations will translate into more long-term success. In an interview Friday, Ressler insisted he isn’t involved in making basketball personnel decisions and has fully empowered Fields, his general manager, to make roster and coaching decisions.

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
March 3, 2023 | 6:34 pm EST Update

Richaun Holmes sues Sacramento Bee over defamation

Chris Haynes: Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes is suing Sacramento Bee and staffers for defamation over five individual articles that were published, alleging “defendants intentionally, and maliciously, published claims of child and domestic abuse by Mr. Holmes despite easily accessible evidence to the contrary via public court filings,” according to attorney Camille Vasquez. pic.twitter.com/qat3CiCmaD

16 mins ago via ChrisBHaynes

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Home