Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler told ESPN that his franchise has underachieved in relation to its roster talent and that the organization’s moves to hire Quin Snyder as coach and elevate Landry Fields to oversee basketball operations will translate into more long-term success. In an interview Friday, Ressler insisted he isn’t involved in making basketball personnel decisions and has fully empowered Fields, his general manager, to make roster and coaching decisions.
March 3, 2023 | 6:34 pm EST Update
Richaun Holmes sues Sacramento Bee over defamation
Chris Haynes: Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes is suing Sacramento Bee and staffers for defamation over five individual articles that were published, alleging “defendants intentionally, and maliciously, published claims of child and domestic abuse by Mr. Holmes despite easily accessible evidence to the contrary via public court filings,” according to attorney Camille Vasquez. pic.twitter.com/qat3CiCmaD
Brian Lewis: Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: “During his strengthening process he did experience some back soreness. So now we’re in the process of strengthening the knee while also managing the back.” Still no talk of shutting him down. #Nets
James Edwards III: Pistons will be without Duren, Stewart, Burks and Bogey tomorrow in Cleveland. Livers is probable.