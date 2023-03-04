Atlanta Hawks PR: Trae Young has dished at least five assists in 90 straight games (since 1/26/22), tying Steve Nash for the 13th-longest such streak in NBA history.
March 3, 2023 | 9:27 pm EST Update
Russell Westbrook still wants Sixth Man of Year award from time with Lakers
Per Chris Haynes, Russell Westbrook still wants to win Sixth Man of the Year despite becoming a starter with the Clippers. “I did a lot to buy into the system there with the Lakers,” Westbrook, per Haynes.
Darvin Ham on team without LeBron and D'Angelo Russell: We have more than enough talent to take care of business
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham noted the reality of LeBron and Russell both being out, but noted this message to the team: “We have more than enough talent to still take care of our business.”
Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue says when he mentioned seeing the Clippers being tougher after the Golden State loss, he made it clear today he means mentally tougher when things don’t go their way.
Kerith Burke: Andre Iguodala has scrimmaged, Kerr said. “Doing pretty well.” A date for his return is unknown. Kerr joked, listened to Andre’s podcast for that info.
Anthony Slater: Anthony Lamb will play tonight. It’ll be his 49th game. His limit is 50. He’s been averaging 20+ minutes per game. Steve Kerr said future decisions on Lamb (deactivation, conversion) will be partly based on Curry/Wiggins/Iguodala status.