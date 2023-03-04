As the owner, what is your level of accountability? Antony Ressler: If you’re the final decision maker, which I am, you have to have complete accountability. I feel I’m accountable for this business, on and off the court. We went to the Eastern Conference finals, last year we were out in the first round and this year we’re a .500 team. Of course I take responsibility. Do you believe significant roster changes might be necessary after this season? Antony Ressler: We just elevated Landry, elevated Kyle and we brought in a world-class coach (Quin Snyder). I think we have a talented roster and we should be better.
Antony Ressler on Trae Young: 'I don't open the door or close the door to any personnel'
Landry has referenced the need for accountability. Is every player on the table when it comes to potential change, including Trae Young? Antony Ressler: Landry and Kyle are trying to create strongly what it means to be a Hawk. What development first really means. What building a culture really means, and make sure we have a roster that can accommodate those priorities. We’re not there yet in terms of decision-making. You’re just not prepared to say what that looks like right now? Antony Ressler: Absolutely not. To be fair, some will read this and say the owner didn’t close the door to trading Trae Young. Antony Ressler: There should be clarity. I don’t open the door or close the door to any personnel. Landry is the GM and Kyle is the assistant GM. They get a lot more input and should be better decision-makers than me.
HoopsHype: Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “If you watch that game [vs Grizzlies] and you say he’s a negative defender or a poor defender, I’d like you to pee in a cup, OK?” pic.twitter.com/MVUTnwDeju
HoopsHype: Jimmy Butler on Julius Randle’s winning three-pointer: ”He had been making those shots all game, man. You gotta tip your hat to that, to what they did to us in our home floor. That’s tough, but we didn’t deserve to win. We did not. They got one.” pic.twitter.com/Z8dJNufBYr
Mark Haynes: De’Aaron Fox showed Russell Westbrook nothing but respect after defeating the Clippers on Friday. “I’m glad he played well, but I’m glad we got the win. You’ll never hear a bad thing said about Russell Westbrook from anyone in this league that’s played against him or with him.” pic.twitter.com/mLYtH2hVnj
Faced with the internal revolt, Tony Parker is now backing away from the idea to sell the majority shares in the LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne organization. According to L’Equipe ASVEL president was unable to sell his shares to the Franco-Israeli businessman Serge Bueno as he wished, because his deal with the rest of the shareholders prevented him to do so.
Nets to sign Nerlens Noel
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent center Nerlens Noel is signing a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent @George Langberg tells ESPN. After completing buyout with Pistons, Noel joins a Nets team needing some size off the bench.