The NBA has not announced the official plans just yet, but an auction item at the Mavs Ball announced the date that will be packaged with an Abu Dhabi trip. The NBA signed a deal with Abu Dhabi in November 2021 to host games. The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks played two preseason games at Etihad Arena in October 2022. The NBA will return to Adu Dhabi next season, with the Dallas Mavericks expected to be one of the main attractions.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
March 5, 2023 | 5:53 am EST Update
Sixers concerned about PJ Tucker, Tobias Harris injuries
Harris left at halftime due to left calf soreness while Tucker left at the end of the third quarter due to back spasms. In their place, the Sixers were able to get production out of guys like Jalen McDaniels and Georges Niang in order to get the job done. With that being said, the Sixers need both Tucker and Harris. They are both so important to anything they want to do in the East. As they now prepare for the Indiana Pacers on Monday, coach Doc Rivers is unsure if he’ll have either guy for that matchup. “I have no idea,” Rivers said when asked if the injuries will cause them to miss the next contest with Indiana. “My guess, if I was a guessing man, yes, just watching them in the locker room, but we have 48 hours. So, you know, these guys are different.”
Tucker admitted that he has been fighting these back issues for quite some time. He was in obvious pain in the locker room after the game. “I’ve been fighting back spasms the last two days and today (Saturday) just went crazy,” Tucker stated. “I couldn’t run. I couldn’t jump. So I just went to the back, try to get it better, I couldn’t get better.” When asked if he would play against the Pacers on Monday, Tucker was noncommittal on his status. “We’ll see,” Tucker added. “We got a day between. Do all the treatment when I can and see what happens.”
It’s clear Horford prioritized location, but, according to another league exec, there are also some market realities in play. “We’d love to have him, but the cap can get in the way,” the source told Heavy Sports. “I think he basically took the veteran mid-level and locked in there on a team he’s happy with. “The thing is, the teams with room are most likely young and rebuilding teams, and would they really be in the market to spend a lot of money on a guy who’s going to be 37 next season? So where is the room? Where does he get more? Al can definitely still play, but he’s really only worth major money to a team that thinks he’s the missing piece that gets them over the top. And those kind of teams don’t have that kind of money available for a free agent.
“Look at Boston. This is a perfect situation — for both sides. Al’s a really important part of what they do. But if they didn’t already have him — if he was a free agent last summer — they wouldn’t have been able to spend big money on him. But it’s clear he wanted to stay there now, and this deal is good for him, too. He didn’t break the bank, but after all that he’s made in his career, that probably wasn’t that important to him. He gets good money to be where he really wants to be. There’s a value in that. And by signing for two more years now, it also covers him in the event of an injury that either stops him from playing or makes him a lot less effective.
Bucks sign Goran Dragic
Eric Nehm: The Bucks have made their signing of Goran Dragic official. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer just said that he expects Dragic to be with the team tonight as they head to Washington DC to take on the Wizards tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/htUH4kSWhj
Stephen A. Simth to Ja Morant: NBA has connections with FBI, they know how you’re conducting yourself at all times
Stephen A Smith: I covered Allen Iverson for the first 10 years of his career. He took a lot of hits for the company he kept. Ja Morant’s fault is his own, and I’m proud of him for owning it. But he needs to get it together. “The NBA has off-duty police offices, they’ve got connections with the FBI, they’ve got connections with everybody. The NBA knows what you’re doing. They know who you doing it with, they know where you are, they know how you’re conducting yourself at all times. Don’t think they’re not watching. They’re always watching.”
ClutchPoints: “I am Ja Morant… I’ve been involved in drug raids, I’ve survived assassination attempts. I’ve been that undisciplined young person that was trying to figure out how to be famous, how to be successful and how to change the dynamics of my family… He’s gonna return, and he’s gonna be a better person.” @JalenRose with a heartfelt message to Ja Morant
Despite falling behind by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, the Philadelphia 76ers rallied for a 133-130 victory against the Bucks on Saturday night, snapping Milwaukee’s 16-game winning streak. James Harden scored 38 points and dished out 10 assists, and Joel Embiid added 31 points and also collected 10 assists, making them the first pair of teammates with 30 points and 10 assists in the same game since 1979. The Sixers outscored the Bucks during the fourth quarter 48-31, the most points the team had posted during the final period since 1972. “Give ourselves a chance. That was that whole fourth quarter,” Harden said afterward. “I feel like they had us that entire game, and then, that fourth quarter, we came out with some pop.”