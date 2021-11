Playing off the golden accent in its standard team colors, the Heat plans to unveil its “Trophy Gold” Earned Edition uniforms on Thursday. Each of the 16 teams that made the playoffs last season has its own Nike Earned Edition uniform. In a press release to describe the new uniform, the Heat wrote: “Trophy Gold started as a stripe: a small, golden accent introduced to the Heat uniform set — and the larger team identity — prior to the 1999 season. But the new color didn’t just run down the side of the jersey — it ran through the entire organization, reminding every player, coach, and employee of the ultimate goal: a championship. Nothing less will do. In the 21 seasons since gold first graced the uniform, the team has lived up to its glimmering, glorious legacy, capturing three NBA Championships — tied for the league’s third most in that span.”