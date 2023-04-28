Trae Young: Year 5.. Thank you for all the ups & do…

Trae Young: Year 5.. Thank you for all the ups & downs, all the lessons I learned & WE learned as a team. Trust me, it’s really only up from here🚀 Season can’t come back fast enough.. but until then, the work continues SZN6 NXT! 🙏🏽❄️🖤💯 pic.twitter.com/wSgxNhX2Kg

