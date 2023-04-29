Jeff Teague is back home again. The former Pike Red Dev…

Jeff Teague is back home again. The former Pike Red Devils standout and NBA All-Star was approved as Pike High School’s new basketball head coach by the township school board on Thursday night. “For me, it’s just being a mentor to younger guys and seeing people who grew up in the same areas that I grew up in and trying to get the same opportunity that I had,” Teague said.

