Jay King: Jaylen Brown said if the Hawks played like that all season they would have been a top-5 team in the East. Just another sign the Celtics left that series with plenty of respect for Atlanta.
May 5, 2023 | 11:11 pm EDT Update
Tim Bontemps: Joel Embiid said he didn’t think the pregame ceremony impacted him but wished the awards could be handed out during the week between the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs instead of getting them during the conference semifinals like he has done.
Jay King: Joe Mazzulla appreciates how Malcolm Brogdon has been defending: “I really like the physicality he’s bringing defensively. It adds another layer for us.”
Taylor Eldridge: Ryan Straining, Craig’s agent, just told me that the Boston Celtics have invited Wichita State point guard Craig Porter to a workout later this month.
May 5, 2023 | 10:47 pm EDT Update
James Harden in deep shooting slump since Game 1
ESPN Stats & Info: James Harden has made just five of 28 field goal tries (17.9%) since scoring 45 points in Philadelphia’s Game 1 victory. That’s the worst field goal percentage over any two-game span in his career, regular season or playoffs, in which he’s attempted at least 20 field goals.
Tim Bontemps: Doc Rivers cited the difference in the game being, for a second straight game, Boston making more of the hustle plays to create extra possessions. Said Boston made the simple pass, and simple play, and Philly did not.