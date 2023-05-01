Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Jacque Vaughn and the…

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Jacque Vaughn and the Nets are reshaping coaching staff for his first full season as head coach next year, parting with Igor Kokoskov, Brian Keefe and Tiago Splitter. Hawks did same on weekend with staff that Quin Snyder inherited late in season.

