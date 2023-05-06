One text was all it took. In a group text message chat …

One text was all it took. In a group text message chat with former Florida State men’s basketball players, one player suggested meeting in Tallahassee for a reunion during the first week of May for graduation week. The rest is history, as Toronto Raptors’ star Scottie Barnes and the Los Angeles Clipper’s Terance Mann were among the 14 players – current and former – who gathered on Friday to play pick-up basketball at the training facility at FSU.

May 7, 2023 | 6:16 am EDT Update
The Washington Wizards recently parted ways with top basketball executive Tommy Sheppard. Still, some competing front offices expect the Wizards’ next hire to stay the course, expanding upon the team’s current core of Bradley Beal, free agent Kyle Kuzma (once he declines his player option) and Kristaps Porziņģis. Porziņģis has a similar decision to Green with a player option but at an even higher number ($36 million). He, too, can opt in or out and extend before July or opt out to explore free agency. Many expect Porziņģis to end his contract and re-sign with Washington at a lower number for 2023-24 on a healthy multiyear deal, perhaps in the four-year, $134 million to five-year, $174 million range.
With Los Angeles seemingly on a seesaw — losing by 27 on Thursday only to win by 30 two days later — LeBron James is urging his teammates to ignore the outside noise that comes in the aftermath of every game result. “For the young guys that haven’t been a part of the postseason or haven’t had much experience in the postseason, just stay off the TV and stay off social media,” James advised after putting up 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. “You win a game, everybody is the greatest player in the world; you lose a game, they’re throwing dirt on you. It’s literally that simple. It’s all about training your mind for the next challenge. And, ‘What’s the next challenge? This game is over with, we played well. OK, cool. But we got another on Monday.'”
Davis, after the Lakers improved to 6-3 in the playoffs — 10 wins away from the title — said he hasn’t heard any critiques of his performances and doesn’t believe his approach has varied from game to game, even if his numbers have. “I’m not on social media,” Davis said. “My teammates are not talking about it, my circle, my inner circle is not talking about it, so I have not [heard about it]. It’s crazy.”
But an element of luck is involved in just about every crucial transaction, and it seems to be smiling on the Lakers at the moment. “Honestly, I didn’t know what we had going on. I told Rob I didn’t know what our team would look like, Rob kinda laughed,” Russell said. “Then we trade a few more pieces and I’m like, ‘OK, our team is filling out.’ We got some bodies that can get us over the hump.”
