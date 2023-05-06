One text was all it took. In a group text message chat with former Florida State men’s basketball players, one player suggested meeting in Tallahassee for a reunion during the first week of May for graduation week. The rest is history, as Toronto Raptors’ star Scottie Barnes and the Los Angeles Clipper’s Terance Mann were among the 14 players – current and former – who gathered on Friday to play pick-up basketball at the training facility at FSU.
