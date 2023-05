One league source tells NetsDaily that the Nets are “100%” in on pursuing James Borrego, the former head coach of both the Hornets and Magic, as Vaughn’s No. 2. The source also contended that the Nets pursued Borrego a year ago, not long after he had been fired by the Hornets in April 2022. However, a second league source with a better read on the Nets plans tells us that Borrego rumors are not accurate