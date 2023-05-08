Kevin Chouinard: Hawks pre-draft workout invitees for t…

2 hours ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks pre-draft workout invitees for tomorrow: Marcus Bagley (Arizona State) Mike Bothwell (Furman) Tyger Campbell (UCLA) Matthew Murrell (Ole Miss) Norchad Omier (Miami) Jake Stephens (Chattanooga)

May 8, 2023 | 6:32 pm EDT Update

Ben Simmons still open to representing Australia in upcoming World Cup

Despite his exclusion from the Australia’s extended FIBA World Cup squad, the door remains open for Ben Simmons to make an international return, according to Boomers head coach Brian Goorjian. Simmons has not represented Australia since 2013 – when he was just 16 years old – but has recently flagged his interest in linking up with the national team. “We’ve made a spot for him if he’s available by the time of the Cairns camp,” Goorjian told SEN. “He definitely wants to be a part of this and is working right now to get healthy. The communication’s been good, he’s in that frame of mind of wanting to be a part of this. He’s just trying to get healthy.”
16 mins ago via NBL.com.au

May 8, 2023 | 5:48 pm EDT Update

NBA: Deandre Ayton should have been called for a foul in Game 4's last-minute play

Harrison Wind: NBA’s L2M Report says Deandre Ayton should have been called for a loose ball foul on this pivotal jump ball last night. Nuggets trailed 123-120 with 27.7 seconds remaining. How was this missed?

60 mins ago via HarrisonWind

