Jake Weingarten: The Atlanta Hawks will host Cincinnati…

32 mins ago via Twitter
Jake Weingarten: The Atlanta Hawks will host Cincinnati’s Landers Nolley II for a pre-draft workout on Thursday, a source told @Stockrisers. Will be apart of a very talented workout group. The AAC first-teamer has finished workouts with CHA, BOS, & DAL.

May 10, 2023 | 12:04 pm EDT Update
Fan voting for the 2022-23 Bob Lanier Community Assist Award will begin today at 12 p.m. ET and conclude on Sunday, May 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET, the NBA today announced. Selected by fans and an NBA executive panel, the winner will be announced during the postseason to culminate the season-long recognition of NBA players’ commitments to their communities.
1 min ago via NBA.com

NBA Communications: The 10 nominees are: ▪️ Keita Bates-Diop, SAS ▪️ Alex Caruso, CHI ▪️ Pat Connaughton, MIL ▪️ James Harden, PHI ▪️ Brook Lopez, MIL ▪️ Tyrese Maxey, PHI ▪️ Cameron Payne, PHX ▪️ Dwight Powell, DAL ▪️ Julius Randle, NYK ▪️ Marcus Smart, BOS
1 min ago via Twitter

May 10, 2023 | 11:33 am EDT Update

76ers center Paul Reed on free agency: I really would like to come back

Paul Reed wants to continue his NBA career as a member of the 76ers. “If they would like to keep me, then I would like to come back for sure,” the backup center said Tuesday. “I really would like to come back.” The third-year player is having a career season in the final year of his contract. He’ll become a restricted free agent this summer, meaning the Sixers can match any offer sheet he receives.
32 mins ago via Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

Cavaliers urging Ricky Rubio to play at the upcoming World Cup

Sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs are urging Ricky Rubio to play for Spain at the FIBA Basketball World Cup — an ultra-competitive environment that could be a launchpad into a bounce-back 2023-24 campaign. But Rubio is still undecided about that — even though he understands the benefits of playing on that summer stage compared to run-of-the-mill workouts.
32 mins ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

