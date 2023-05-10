Jake Weingarten: The Atlanta Hawks will host Cincinnati’s Landers Nolley II for a pre-draft workout on Thursday, a source told @Stockrisers. Will be apart of a very talented workout group. The AAC first-teamer has finished workouts with CHA, BOS, & DAL.
May 10, 2023 | 12:04 pm EDT Update
Brian Lewis: Erik Spoelstra on trying to close out the #Knicks tonight: “You know what kind of push we’re going to get in this in this building. That team has a lot of pride, they’re very competitive by it, (and we’ll) have to withstand some heavy hits.” #heat
Fan voting for the 2022-23 Bob Lanier Community Assist Award will begin today at 12 p.m. ET and conclude on Sunday, May 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET, the NBA today announced. Selected by fans and an NBA executive panel, the winner will be announced during the postseason to culminate the season-long recognition of NBA players’ commitments to their communities.
NBA Communications: The 10 nominees are: ▪️ Keita Bates-Diop, SAS ▪️ Alex Caruso, CHI ▪️ Pat Connaughton, MIL ▪️ James Harden, PHI ▪️ Brook Lopez, MIL ▪️ Tyrese Maxey, PHI ▪️ Cameron Payne, PHX ▪️ Dwight Powell, DAL ▪️ Julius Randle, NYK ▪️ Marcus Smart, BOS
May 10, 2023 | 11:33 am EDT Update
76ers center Paul Reed on free agency: I really would like to come back
Paul Reed wants to continue his NBA career as a member of the 76ers. “If they would like to keep me, then I would like to come back for sure,” the backup center said Tuesday. “I really would like to come back.” The third-year player is having a career season in the final year of his contract. He’ll become a restricted free agent this summer, meaning the Sixers can match any offer sheet he receives.
In the past, Reed would look to score, no matter the situation, after grabbing an offensive rebound. Now, he’s looking to outlet the ball to three-point shooters on the perimeter. “This year, I feel like I grew the most out of any of my years being in the NBA,” he said.
Cavaliers urging Ricky Rubio to play at the upcoming World Cup
Sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs are urging Ricky Rubio to play for Spain at the FIBA Basketball World Cup — an ultra-competitive environment that could be a launchpad into a bounce-back 2023-24 campaign. But Rubio is still undecided about that — even though he understands the benefits of playing on that summer stage compared to run-of-the-mill workouts.