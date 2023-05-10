Kevin Chouinard: Hawks workout for Thursday: Marcus Carr (Texas). Kendric Davis (Memphis). Tosan Evbuomwan (Princeton). Landers Nolley II (Cincinnati). Drew Peterson (USC). Erik Stevenson (West Virginia)
May 11, 2023 | 12:39 am EDT Update
Warriors top Lakers, force Game 6
Anthony Slater: Warriors win 121-106 *Stephen Curry: 27 points, separation shots in 4th *Andrew Wiggins: 25 points, gave needed first half punch with Klay struggling *Draymond Green: 20 points, GSW 27-2 last 29 games he scores 18+ *GP2 a +25 in 27 mins. Lock to start G6. *AD’s status in question
StatMuse: Draymond Green tonight: 20 PTS 10 REB 4 AST 2 STL 7-11 FG His first 20/10 playoff game since 2019. pic.twitter.com/sH5trfqOtf
Marc J. Spears: Lakers center Anthony Davis went to locker room in wheelchair after being elbowed in the face. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and Davis’ agent Rich Paul are huddled by the visiting locker room.
ClutchPoints: Anthony Davis took an elbow to the face by Kevon Looney and headed to the Lakers bench 😮
May 10, 2023 | 11:00 pm EDT Update
Darvin Ham: We don't teach flopping
Awful Announcing: “We don’t teach flopping. We teach our players to play downhill and attack the paint and be forceful.”- Lakers head coach Darvin Ham And Chris Haynes’ reaction.
Brian Lewis: Tom Thibodeau on what changed from the #Knicks terrible 14-point first quarter to an 18-2 run to open the second: “I’d rather not comment on that, because I’m afraid I would get fined. So I’m gonna leave it at that.” #nyk #nba #Heat
Fred Katz: Mitchell Robinson started laughing in disbelief when asked about Brunson & Grimes playing all 48 mins: “I don’t know how they do that, but that’s unbelievable. I mean, 48 (at) the Garden? Some crafty players. That’s kinda wild. That’s crazy. 48? Bruh. I don’t know. That’s crazy.”