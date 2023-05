Bogdan Bogdanovic: Nikola Jokic! 🙌🙌🙌

Braun, in an appearance on the Rock Chalk Unplugged podcast, recounted one of his many “welcome to the NBA” moments. The Nuggets rookie told the story of how he was having the time of his life approaching his first season in the NBA. And then he came to work one day and saw a piece of paper on his chair. He then became perplexed to see that the Nuggets were fining him $15,000 before he even received his first paycheck. What was the reason for this fine, one might ask. Well, Christian Braun made the wrong decision to park in Nuggets governor Stan Kroenke’s reserved parking spots. “The three spots I parked in was Mr. Kroenke’s. I parked in his three spots. Not only did I park in his spot, I parked in all three of them. So it’s $5,000 in each of those executive spots. So I get $15,000 on my chair,” Braun recalled