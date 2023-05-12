Michael Scotto: The Atlanta Hawks are adding Antonio La…

5 mins ago via MikeAScotto
Michael Scotto: The Atlanta Hawks are adding Antonio Lang as one of Quin Snyder’s lead assistant coaches, league sources told @hoopshype. Lang spent five seasons as an assistant under Snyder from 2014-19 and spent the past four seasons in Cleveland.

May 12, 2023 | 3:52 pm EDT Update
That shouldn’t be a shock to the front office, who sources say understood their initial run with Durant may have a ceiling. Similar to the Kyrie Irving deal in Dallas (though the Mavericks didn’t even make the play-in, let alone the playoffs), the meat of some moves may be about the future. Any short-term success is just the gravy. Phoenix needs depth. Period. Over the last few months, many executives, agents and other NBA sources were asked, “Who is the fifth-best player on the Suns?”
5 mins ago via Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

5 mins ago via Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

Multiple NBA sources wonder who exactly will be making those decisions. Some expect Ishbia to turn over the team’s front office, as new ownership is prone to do. If so, that could also lead to Williams’ departure as well. To be clear, there’s no indication at this early date that Ishbia will part with Williams or general manager James Jones. However, sources emphasize it’s something to keep a close eye on as a reasonable possibility, especially in the coming weeks.
5 mins ago via Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

