Michael Scotto: The Atlanta Hawks are adding Antonio Lang as one of Quin Snyder’s lead assistant coaches, league sources told @hoopshype. Lang spent five seasons as an assistant under Snyder from 2014-19 and spent the past four seasons in Cleveland.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
May 12, 2023 | 3:52 pm EDT Update
Andrew Wiggins will try and play in Game 6 tonight
Adrian Wojnarowski: At this hour, the belief is that Andrew Wiggins will try and play in Game 6 tonight, sources tell ESPN. As @kendra__andrews reports, he’ll go through his pregame routine and see how his costal cartilage fracture/ribs feel prior to tip. Regardless, shooting will be a challenge.
Deandre Ayton on trade rumors: I love Phoenix... I'm gonna continue playing hard for Phoenix
PHNX Suns: “I love Phoenix, man. Honestly, I’m gonna continue to play hard for Phoenix.” Deandre Ayton on today’s latest trade rumors, playing for his teammates and not listening to the outside noise.
That shouldn’t be a shock to the front office, who sources say understood their initial run with Durant may have a ceiling. Similar to the Kyrie Irving deal in Dallas (though the Mavericks didn’t even make the play-in, let alone the playoffs), the meat of some moves may be about the future. Any short-term success is just the gravy. Phoenix needs depth. Period. Over the last few months, many executives, agents and other NBA sources were asked, “Who is the fifth-best player on the Suns?”
That included skepticism that Paul would stay healthy for the postseason run. More than one source said the Suns were looking to trade him for a replacement before the deadline then shifted gears when Durant became available.
It’s too early to gauge the Ayton market (with the May 16 draft lottery gifting one franchise Victor Wembanyama). Still, that list of teams could include the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Pacers or Mavericks, among others.
Multiple NBA sources wonder who exactly will be making those decisions. Some expect Ishbia to turn over the team’s front office, as new ownership is prone to do. If so, that could also lead to Williams’ departure as well. To be clear, there’s no indication at this early date that Ishbia will part with Williams or general manager James Jones. However, sources emphasize it’s something to keep a close eye on as a reasonable possibility, especially in the coming weeks.