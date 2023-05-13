Trae Young: Bron on some sh*t I swear .. he just Hoopin…

The Warriors essentially won’t be able to increase their payroll other than by re-signing their own players, signing draft picks, and minimum players. Any trade they do from 2024-25 onwards could be as sellers. This makes the 2023-24 season their last chance to make an unbalanced trade where they take on more salaries than they’re giving out
. The Warriors seem likely to operate as a second apron team in 2023-24 since they already have their roster and rotation established. A lot of the restrictions and future consequences for second apron teams won’t apply yet, such as the freezing of first-round picks seven years away and modified luxury tax rates. Starting in 2025-26, rates are expected to be significantly higher starting at the third tax level, or roughly $11 million over the tax threshold. The exact payroll they had for 2022-23 would equate to a $63 million higher tax penalty in 2025-26 (roughly $227 million).