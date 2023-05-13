Trae Young: Bron on some sh*t I swear .. he just Hoopin…

1 hour ago via TheTraeYoung

Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 13, 2023 | 2:21 am EDT Update

Suns interested in Fred VanVleet, Terry Rozier

The Suns already left rival teams with the impression they were searching for a long-term replacement for Paul before they pulled off that trade deadline blockbuster for Durant, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and have been linked by league personnel to ball-handlers from Fred VanVleet to Terry Rozier.
16 mins ago via Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

Donte DiVincenzo likely to decline player option

Donte DiVincenzo has a $4.7 million player option that he seems likely to decline. He outplayed his contract and was vital in filling in for Andrew Wiggins and helping the Warriors avoid the Play-In Tournament. The Warriors would be able to re-sign him for up to four years, $23.2 million if he opts out, which would give him a $5.4 million starting salary. However, the Warriors are at a disadvantage in re-signing him since another team could easily outbid them for his services.
16 mins ago via Yossi Gozlan @ HoopsHype

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

The Warriors essentially won’t be able to increase their payroll other than by re-signing their own players, signing draft picks, and minimum players. Any trade they do from 2024-25 onwards could be as sellers. This makes the 2023-24 season their last chance to make an unbalanced trade where they take on more salaries than they’re giving out. The Warriors seem likely to operate as a second apron team in 2023-24 since they already have their roster and rotation established. A lot of the restrictions and future consequences for second apron teams won’t apply yet, such as the freezing of first-round picks seven years away and modified luxury tax rates. Starting in 2025-26, rates are expected to be significantly higher starting at the third tax level, or roughly $11 million over the tax threshold. The exact payroll they had for 2022-23 would equate to a $63 million higher tax penalty in 2025-26 (roughly $227 million).
16 mins ago via Yossi Gozlan @ HoopsHype

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Home