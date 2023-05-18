As it turns out, though, DeMar actually came really close to joining the Clippers. In a recent episode of Paul George’s podcast, Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the pair opened up about how and why the deal fell through. George started it off by revealing his recruitment efforts on DeRozan and how he felt terrible after learning what the Clippers were actually willing to offer DeMar: “I remember I was trying hard as s**t to recruit you,” George told DeRozan. “… After it was done, I felt like a sucker. In Chicago, I came to you, I was like, ‘Bro, that was some buls**t.’ I didn’t know what we had to offer.
It was just, ‘Yo, we got interest in bringing DeMar here. Hell yeah, let’s go get that.’ When I actually did the numbers of what we could offer, obviously, you deserve way more than that. I just felt like, ‘Damn, I really tried to get the homie to come here on the low.’ It was bulls**t.”