1 day ago via WillGuillory
Will Guillory: Pelicans preseason schedule has been released: Oct. 10 vs Orlando Oct. 12 vs Houston (in Birmingham) Oct. 14 at Atlanta Oct. 17 at Orlando

May 23, 2023 | 8:25 pm EDT Update
Herro underwent surgery on his right hand, his shooting hand, on April 21. At that time, the Heat announced Herro would miss a minimum of six weeks. This upcoming Friday will mark five weeks and June 2 will mark six weeks since the surgery. Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for June 1. “He is starting the process,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Tuesday when asked about Herro. “… He does have the brace off and he’s able to do ball handling and some shooting.”
1 hour ago via Miami Herald

Patrick Beverley on chances of reuniting with James Harden in Houston: 'Very highly'

Mark Berman: Patrick Beverley (@patbev21), on the @PatBevPod, asked: if he really thinks James Harden is going to back to Houston & is there any chance of u reuniting with him back in Houston? “Very highly.” Very high chance of u going back to Houston? “Very highly.” Of you going back? “Yeah” pic.twitter.com/hLqvCcVh2z

1 hour ago via MarkBermanFox26

May 23, 2023 | 6:45 pm EDT Update

Danilo Gallinari on suiting up for World Cup: 'I don't know if it's going to happen this summer'

Gallinari said the fact that he suffered his injury while playing for Italy would not make him apprehensive to do it again, though nearing age 35 means his time in the NBA is growing short. He said, “I don’t know if it’s going to happen this summer,” and suggested he would need the Celtics’ blessing to suit up for the Italians.
3 hours ago via Joe Vardon @ The Athletic

