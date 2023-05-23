Patrick Beverley (@patbev21), on the @PatBevPod, asked: if he really thinks James Harden is going to back to Houston & is there any chance of u reuniting with him back in Houston? “Very highly.” Very high chance of u going back to Houston? “Very highly.” Of you going back? “Yeah” pic.twitter.com/hLqvCcVh2z
Gallinari said the fact that he suffered his injury while playing for Italy would not make him apprehensive to do it again, though nearing age 35 means his time in the NBA is growing short. He said, “I don’t know if it’s going to happen this summer,” and suggested he would need the Celtics’ blessing to suit up for the Italians.