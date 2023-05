Herro underwent surgery on his right hand, his shooting hand, on April 21. At that time, the Heat announced Herro would miss a minimum of six weeks. This upcoming Friday will mark five weeks and June 2 will mark six weeks since the surgery. Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for June 1. “He is starting the process,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Tuesday when asked about Herro. “… He does have the brace off and he’s able to do ball handling and some shooting.”