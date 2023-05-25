Malik Beasley’s name was discussed plenty ahead of th…

50 mins ago via Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Malik Beasley’s name was discussed plenty ahead of the February trade deadline, league sources told Yahoo Sports, as Utah tried drumming up its greatest possible return for a handful of veterans, Jarred Vanderbilt included. The Hawks registered interest, sources said, and explored a package of Beasley and Vanderbilt for John Collins. The Knicks were another team that called about Beasley, sources said, attempting to land Beasley and Vanderbilt in a deal that would have sent out Evan Fournier.

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
The “Kyrie 8″ style was on track to release last year, but Irving’s controversy prompted Nike to end the endorsement agreement 11 months before the Oct. 1. 2023 expiration, according to ESPN. In games since, Irving has worn pairs of his signature Nikes with statements about racial and social injustice written on tape covering the logos. He also wore Ethics, a shoe brand founded by former NBA player Langston Galloway, during some Mavericks workouts.
2 mins ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

, Uncategorized

, , ,

May 25, 2023 | 4:02 pm EDT Update

Kyrie Irving to sign new shoe deal?

Mavericks All-Star Kyrie Irving is “in no rush” to make a decision about his looming NBA future, but he’s almost ready to end another free-agent venture. During an Instagram Live stream Wednesday, Irving revealed he will announce a new shoe deal “very, very soon.” ”I won’t even call it a shoe deal,” Irving said. “Like, I’m about to blow this stuff out of the water, and I’m so excited about it.”
19 mins ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

, Top Rumors

, , ,

May 25, 2023 | 3:57 pm EDT Update

NBA Playoffs draws largest audience on ESPN in more than a decade

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are the most-watched on ESPN platforms in 11 years. The network announced on Tuesday that through the first three rounds, viewership is through the roof. In a press release, ESPN touted its viewership following the completion of the Western Conference Finals. The NBA Playoffs on ESPN platforms have averaged 5.579 million viewers, which is up nine percent from last year.
24 mins ago via Sam Neumann @ Awful Announcing

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

Home