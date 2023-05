The “Kyrie 8″ style was on track to release last year, but Irving’s controversy prompted Nike to end the endorsement agreement 11 months before the Oct. 1. 2023 expiration, according to ESPN. In games since, Irving has worn pairs of his signature Nikes with statements about racial and social injustice written on tape covering the logos. He also wore Ethics, a shoe brand founded by former NBA player Langston Galloway, during some Mavericks workouts.