Pincus recently appeared on 105.3 The Fan to discuss his reporting about the Mavs. When describing the “buzz” he’s heard about a possible “handshake deal” for the Mavs and Irving, Pincus made clear that it’s not based on something he’s heard directly from either the team or player’s representation. Rather, it’s something that people around the NBA have mentioned. “I was at the NBA combine and spoke to a lot of different people, and so, I wouldn’t want to put out, like these are — it’s not the Mavericks. It’s not, Kyrie or his people saying there’s a deal done,” Pincus said. “There’s just the general buzz around the NBA that when they made the [midseason trade] that they pretty much had an understanding that they would keep Kyrie Irving and pay him to stay.”