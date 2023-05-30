Justin Kubatko: The Miami Heat are just the third team in NBA history to advance to the Finals after posting a negative point differential during the regular season. They join the 1956-57 St. Louis Hawks and 1958-59 Minneapolis Lakers. Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
May 31, 2023 | 5:53 am EDT Update
“Adrian Griffin, new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks… The fact that Giannis wanted him so much – you have to take his voice strongly into account.” @ShamsCharania on Giannis endorsing #Bucks to hire Adrian Griffin as their new head coach 🤝
Scott Perry, Knicks parting ways
Scott Perry arrived as the Knicks’ general manager in 2017, tasked with bringing stability to a franchise in turmoil. He achieved that, settling the waters and bridging the gap as a new front office took hold around him. But with his contract running out shortly, Newsday has learned that Perry is not returning. A source confirmed that Perry will move on when his contract expires this summer. The legacy will be stability and success in an organization that had rarely seen it for two decades.
Brown is entering the final campaign of the four-year, $106 million extension he signed in 2019. There has been a train of thought that Brown’s supermax eligibility could ultimately be what keeps him in a Celtics uniform because of the money he’d be passing up if he left. It’s roughly $100 million more than the standard maximum extension he could sign with the Celtics or another team, and $40 million more than the standard maximum contract Boston, could re-sign him to in 2024.
The Celtics will almost certainly be taxpayers in 2024-25 if Jaylen Brown signs his supermax extension. That means if they remain taxpayers in 2023-24 as well, then they will enter the repeater tax starting in 2025-26. That will significantly raise their tax rates and that is also the first season tax rates will rise sharply starting at the third tax level (roughly $11 million over the tax line). The exact payroll they had for 2022-23 would equate to a $64 million higher tax penalty in 2025-26.
It goes without saying that alarm bells on Brown’s future will ring if he doesn’t extend with the Celtics this summer. But it seems like a strong likelihood that Boston will have both Brown and Jayson Tatum under contract for a long time. Speaking of which, Tatum also became supermax eligible by earning All-NBA honors this season. His is projected at five years, $295 million, but he can’t sign it until the 2024 offseason.
Pincus recently appeared on 105.3 The Fan to discuss his reporting about the Mavs. When describing the “buzz” he’s heard about a possible “handshake deal” for the Mavs and Irving, Pincus made clear that it’s not based on something he’s heard directly from either the team or player’s representation. Rather, it’s something that people around the NBA have mentioned. “I was at the NBA combine and spoke to a lot of different people, and so, I wouldn’t want to put out, like these are — it’s not the Mavericks. It’s not, Kyrie or his people saying there’s a deal done,” Pincus said. “There’s just the general buzz around the NBA that when they made the [midseason trade] that they pretty much had an understanding that they would keep Kyrie Irving and pay him to stay.”
“I wouldn’t think in anything with Kyrie and I know that the Mavericks can’t actually negotiate numbers, but teams tend to work around the rules without breaking them. And maybe they break ’em in spirit, but they stay within the lines,” Pincus said. “So I wouldn’t think that the Mavs have done anything untoward. I’m just saying, there’s a reasonable likelihood that at least according to the people I speak to, that Kyrie will will be back.”
Draymond Green would have picked Caleb Martin over Jimmy Butler for East Finals MVP
“Jimmy actually finished with 28-6-7, had a much better game today than he’s had the past three and Jimmy is their guy. We know that. Never taking anything away from Jimmy. Congrats to him on the award.” Green made it clear that he had immense respect for Butler’s contributions to the Heat, acknowledging that none of their success would have been possible without the star player. However, he argued that Martin’s consistent performance across the board deserved recognition. “If I had a vote, I personally was voting for Caleb Martin for MVP,” Green stated. “I think he was extremely consistent across the board. I think he was really good across the board.”