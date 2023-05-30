“I’ve never once missed it,” Atlanta Hawks star D…

“I’ve never once missed it,” Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray says. “That explains my professionalism, my attention to detail. I gotta have it. Every game day, gotta be the same. Whether at home or on the road.” Says Toronto Raptors veteran Chris Boucher: “It’s just to make sure that I’m in the right state of mind. It makes you feel good. I never miss sleep.” The thing is, NBA players almost have to be good at day-sleeping, because their schedules are profoundly abnormal. It’s easy to forget that they work nights, with most games starting at 7:30 and finishing around 10 p.m. They might not get home, or to the hotel, until midnight—or possibly 2 or 3 a.m., if the team flew immediately after the game. And of course there are, uh, lifestyle factors in play, too. Pro athletes are known to enjoy the nightlife—yet even for those that don’t, it can be a challenge to wind down after spending two to three hours hopped up on adrenaline. And because most teams hold a morning shootaround—sometime between 9-11 a.m.—they can’t just sleep in on game days.

May 31, 2023 | 10:27 am EDT Update

Jonas Valanciunas would like extension with Pelicans

Valanciunas also talked about his future in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lithuanian big man revealed he would like to stay with the Pelicans. “We had some talks with [the team]. I think this summer won’t be easy for them [team executives] because they will have to make a few key decisions. Our season didn’t go as planned, so there will definitely be changes,” Valanciunas said. “I would like to stay and extend my contract,” JV continued. “Obviously, during the season, you try to help the team as much as possible, but when the summer comes, you try to take care of your own things – how to extend the contract and stuff.”
In an interview with Kestas Rimkus from 24sek.lt, the 31-year-old talked about his situation in the NBA, a possible return to the EuroLeague, and the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup. “I can see myself playing for a European club,” Valanciunas revealed Kestas Rimkus from 24sek.lt “I felt sympathy for European basketball for the whole of my life, so I would not rule such a possibility in the future.” “At this moment, I prefer teams with Lithuanian connections, including Barcelona with Saras and Rokas [Jokubatis]. Whether I’ll play there one day? It’s difficult to say. It’s two different things to support and play for the team,” Valanciunas added.
The Home of Glory Twitter account made this announcement on Tuesday, while Mundo Deportivo sources say Mirotic’s departure is a “very real possibility.” According to BasketNews sources, the two sides have already had a few conversations about solving the current contract, but there’s still no agreement in place. Per Mundo Deportivo, it is hoped that these discussions can progress swiftly to reach a satisfactory resolution for all parties involved.
Sources say Henderson is also very interested in Charlotte’s situation and would welcome hearing his name called second, as much due to geographic proximity to his hometown of Marietta, Georgia, as the excitement over new ownership that is potentially taking over the Hornets organization this summer. If that doesn’t materialize, landing in Portland and being mentored by Damian Lillard is also viewed as an attractive option.
May 31, 2023 | 9:18 am EDT Update
Scotto: Portland just signed Simons to a deal. Looking ahead at the salary cap rise, he’s at a decent number. I’m confidentpeople in Portland will tell you the same thing. Portland could’ve traded Anfernee Simons to Orlando as part of a package for Aaron Gordon when he was with Orlando, who was eventually dealt to Denver and is headed to the NBA Finals, but Neil Olshey didn’t pull the trigger.
