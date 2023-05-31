Nevertheless, the students were most interested in whether Bogdanovic would return to Partizan Belgrade, his former team. “That is a slightly easier question. I don’t know yet, but I know I promised. I will try to be healthy as long as possible so that I can fulfill that promise. After all, there is no point in coming and being there without being able to move. “Honestly, I would like it to be Partizan,” the 30-year-old Bogdanovic mentioned about his last destination before retirement.
June 1, 2023 | 1:31 pm EDT Update
Barack Obama: As a kid, I was convinced that I would be an NBA player
Barack Obama has achieved many things in his life as a politician, but his younger self may have wanted to be on the court and not in the White House. The former president of the United States recently sat down for a fun interview ahead of the release of his new show on Netflix, “Working; What We Do All Day,” where he admitted that he wanted to play in the NBA when he was younger.
He published the confessions to his 36.1 million followers on Instagram. “As a kid, I’d tell adults that my dream job was to be an architect. But, secretly I was convinced that I would be an NBA player,” he said with a smile. “I had no hops.”
Fenerbahce Beko: Giannis Antetokounmpo came to Ülker Sports and Event Hall and visited our team’s training today. 🙌 Great to see you here @ Giannis_An34 !👋
Lev Akabas: Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on TNT drew the seventh largest audience for a non #NBAFinals game over the past 20 years, and +21% over Game 7 between the same two teams last year Overall, NBA Playoffs viewership is up more than 10% versus 2022
Jimmy Butler recently filed a trademark application for “Himmy Buckets” amid the Miami Heat’s run to the 2023 NBA Finals, according to trademark attorney and Gerben IP founder Josh Gerben. The trademark filing, which was made during the Eastern Conference Finals, indicates Butler has plans to launch a Himmy Buckets brand consisting of coffee, coffee cups, beer, soda, bottled water and clothing, per Gerben.
Denver and Miami, which is also hosting the NBA Finals series starting Thursday night, can expect to take in $25 million over the NBA Finals in direct spending on fans’ expenses on hotels and rental cars, and as much as four times that amount in total economic impact, according to the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.
$2,349. That’s the average price of an NBA Finals ticket on the secondary market, according to TicketiQ, making it the fourth-most expensive Finals series since the ticket seller started tracking NBA prices in 2010. Nuggets home game tickets will cost fans slightly more than tickets in Miami, averaging $2,587, over Miami’s $2,032.
The first product of the two-man game between Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić was a deep jump shot, fired far away from the NBA spotlight, that barely grazed the rim. It was the spring of 2014 in Portland, Ore. The point guard from Canada and the big man from Serbia were playing for Team World at the Nike Hoops Summit. Murray, hounded by a Team USA defender, dribbled to his right outside the 3-point line, luring his defender into a Jokić screen. Murray darted back to his left as his defender went around the screen for a second time. Jokić’s defender dropped into the lane, closing off the drive. Murray then read the double coverage and whipped a pass back to the top of the key for an open Jokić. The 3-pointer didn’t land, but the seeds for one of the best waltzes in basketball had been planted.