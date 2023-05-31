Notably, Bogdanovic confirmed his commitment to playing…

Notably, Bogdanovic confirmed his commitment to playing for Serbia at the FIBA World Cup 2023. Addressing the students, the NBA guard expressed his deep love for playing on the national team, emphasizing the unique camaraderie that exists among the Serbian players. “Just to be healthy, to be there. It’s the most beautiful thing when that circle of friends gathers with whom you grew up and competed even in your younger days, and then somehow you all travel around the world, play in clubs, and then find yourself on the national team. Like a nice dinner or lunch, a familiar atmosphere and that is something special and different from any club,” he said.

Barack Obama: As a kid, I was convinced that I would be an NBA player

Jimmy Butler recently filed a trademark application for “Himmy Buckets” amid the Miami Heat’s run to the 2023 NBA Finals, according to trademark attorney and Gerben IP founder Josh Gerben. The trademark filing, which was made during the Eastern Conference Finals, indicates Butler has plans to launch a Himmy Buckets brand consisting of coffee, coffee cups, beer, soda, bottled water and clothing, per Gerben.
The first product of the two-man game between Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić was a deep jump shot, fired far away from the NBA spotlight, that barely grazed the rim. It was the spring of 2014 in Portland, Ore. The point guard from Canada and the big man from Serbia were playing for Team World at the Nike Hoops Summit. Murray, hounded by a Team USA defender, dribbled to his right outside the 3-point line, luring his defender into a Jokić screen. Murray darted back to his left as his defender went around the screen for a second time. Jokić’s defender dropped into the lane, closing off the drive. Murray then read the double coverage and whipped a pass back to the top of the key for an open Jokić. The 3-pointer didn’t land, but the seeds for one of the best waltzes in basketball had been planted.
