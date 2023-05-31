Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on TNT drew the seventh largest audience for a non #NBAFinals game over the past 20 years, and +21% over Game 7 between the same two teams last year

Overall, NBA Playoffs viewership is up more than 10% versus 2022 pic.twitter.com/lbgA4r4vll

— Lev Akabas (@LevAkabas) June 1, 2023