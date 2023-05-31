During a special event in Belgrade's school organized b…

During a special event in Belgrade’s school organized by the Ana and Vlade Divac foundation, Bogdanovic had the opportunity to express his support for one of the Nikolas in the NBA Finals. Revealing his allegiance, he said, “Honestly, I support the older Nikola. We are close friends and also teammates in the national team.” “I think Nikola Jokic is much more experienced, but we certainly wish the best for the younger Nikola Jovic as well,” he said, via Telegraf.rs. “We will certainly have one Serbian player who will win the title, and that’s very important. But I support Denver.”

June 1, 2023

Barack Obama: As a kid, I was convinced that I would be an NBA player

Jimmy Butler recently filed a trademark application for “Himmy Buckets” amid the Miami Heat’s run to the 2023 NBA Finals, according to trademark attorney and Gerben IP founder Josh Gerben. The trademark filing, which was made during the Eastern Conference Finals, indicates Butler has plans to launch a Himmy Buckets brand consisting of coffee, coffee cups, beer, soda, bottled water and clothing, per Gerben.
June 1, 2023
The first product of the two-man game between Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić was a deep jump shot, fired far away from the NBA spotlight, that barely grazed the rim. It was the spring of 2014 in Portland, Ore. The point guard from Canada and the big man from Serbia were playing for Team World at the Nike Hoops Summit. Murray, hounded by a Team USA defender, dribbled to his right outside the 3-point line, luring his defender into a Jokić screen. Murray darted back to his left as his defender went around the screen for a second time. Jokić’s defender dropped into the lane, closing off the drive. Murray then read the double coverage and whipped a pass back to the top of the key for an open Jokić. The 3-pointer didn’t land, but the seeds for one of the best waltzes in basketball had been planted.
