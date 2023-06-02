He had spent time around the Jazz organization over the…

1 day ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
He had spent time around the Jazz organization over the past two years, especially in the 2021-22 season because of his longtime relationship with former Jazz coach Quin Snyder. Wojciechowski spent time this past season attending some Jazz practices and building a relationship with coach Will Hardy.

June 3, 2023 | 7:24 pm EDT Update
Phoenix Suns associate head coach Kevin Young is staying with the franchise on a new $2 million annual deal that’ll make him the NBA’s highest-paid assistant coach, sources told ESPN on Saturday. The Suns were determined to keep Young on new coach Frank Vogel’s staff and made a significant commitment to keep him from following former coach Monty Williams to the Detroit Pistons, sources said.
1 hour ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

Fast-forward four years, and they’re teammates on a No. 8-seed Heat team that has clawed its way to the NBA Finals. Highsmith still remembers the lessons Butler imparted to him in Philadelphia. “Working out twice a day, three times a day, which he would do sometimes,” he says. “Also understanding your body, not pushing it too far where you’re feeling not the best. Maintaining good diet as well.”
1 hour ago via Peter Baugh @ The Athletic

1 hour ago via ClutchPointsApp

June 3, 2023 | 6:30 pm EDT Update
Jake Fischer: James Borrego was in the mix with Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Dallas in addition to NOLA. Kevin Ollie also drew interest from the Pelicans. With Terry Stotts another Bucks associate candidate, Frank Vogel’s signing in Phoenix has seemed to start the next layer of this coaching carousel.
2 hours ago via JakeLFischer

