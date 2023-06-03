Jonathan Wasserman: After working out for the Hawks and…

3 hours ago via NBADraftWass
Jonathan Wasserman: After working out for the Hawks and Jazz, Ben Sheppard is now scheduled to work out for the Pelicans (#14) and Warriors (19), per source. There has been a boom of interest in Sheppard after his tremendous NBA combine. Has moved into the first round mix and rising.

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 3, 2023 | 7:24 pm EDT Update
Phoenix Suns associate head coach Kevin Young is staying with the franchise on a new $2 million annual deal that’ll make him the NBA’s highest-paid assistant coach, sources told ESPN on Saturday. The Suns were determined to keep Young on new coach Frank Vogel’s staff and made a significant commitment to keep him from following former coach Monty Williams to the Detroit Pistons, sources said.
2 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

Fast-forward four years, and they’re teammates on a No. 8-seed Heat team that has clawed its way to the NBA Finals. Highsmith still remembers the lessons Butler imparted to him in Philadelphia. “Working out twice a day, three times a day, which he would do sometimes,” he says. “Also understanding your body, not pushing it too far where you’re feeling not the best. Maintaining good diet as well.”
2 hours ago via Peter Baugh @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

, , ,

2 hours ago via ClutchPointsApp

Uncategorized

, , ,

June 3, 2023 | 6:30 pm EDT Update
Jake Fischer: James Borrego was in the mix with Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Dallas in addition to NOLA. Kevin Ollie also drew interest from the Pelicans. With Terry Stotts another Bucks associate candidate, Frank Vogel’s signing in Phoenix has seemed to start the next layer of this coaching carousel.
3 hours ago via JakeLFischer

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Home