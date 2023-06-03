Jonathan Wasserman: After working out for the Hawks and Jazz, Ben Sheppard is now scheduled to work out for the Pelicans (#14) and Warriors (19), per source. There has been a boom of interest in Sheppard after his tremendous NBA combine. Has moved into the first round mix and rising.
Terry Stotts heads back to Milwaukee as assistant
Adrian Wojnarowski: Terry Stotts is finalizing a deal to join Adrian Griffin’s new coaching staff with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. Stotts won 402 games and made eight straight playoff trips as Portland’s coach. He was the Bucks’ coach for 146 games, ending in 2007.
James Borrego will be top assistant for Pelicans
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: James Borrego has agreed to become New Orleans’ associate head coach. Borrego spent four seasons as Charlotte’s head coach, including back-to-back play-in berths. Pelicans are eager to incorporate his offensive philosophy.
Jake Fischer: James Borrego was in the mix with Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Dallas in addition to NOLA. Kevin Ollie also drew interest from the Pelicans. With Terry Stotts another Bucks associate candidate, Frank Vogel’s signing in Phoenix has seemed to start the next layer of this coaching carousel.
Will Guillory: Can confirm the news that James Borrego will be joining the Pelicans staff as associate head coach, per source. @wojespn was first with the news. The Pels will also retain Jarron Collins on the staff.