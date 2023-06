The Mavericks likewise expected former Magic and Hornets coach James Borrego to land on the Pelicans’ bench, as covered here May 8, so Saturday’s news that Borrego was indeed New Orleans-bound was another non-surprise in Dallas. Former Mavericks assistant Terry Stotts is likewise no longer an option after the former Hawks, Bucks and Blazers head coach agreed to return to Milwaukee as a member of Adrian Griffin’s staff. The Mavericks remain interested in former Suns and Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek to potentially join Kidd’s staff, league sources say, as I reported here on April 30