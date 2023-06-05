The Mavericks likewise expected former Magic and Horn…

The Mavericks likewise expected former Magic and Hornets coach James Borrego to land on the Pelicans’ bench, as covered here May 8, so Saturday’s news that Borrego was indeed New Orleans-bound was another non-surprise in Dallas. Former Mavericks assistant Terry Stotts is likewise no longer an option after the former Hawks, Bucks and Blazers head coach agreed to return to Milwaukee as a member of Adrian Griffin’s staff. The Mavericks remain interested in former Suns and Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek to potentially join Kidd’s staff, league sources say, as I reported here on April 30.

Frank Vogel: Deandre Ayton can be one of the best centers in the NBA

Gerald Bourguet: Frank Vogel said he thinks Deandre Ayton can be one of the best centers in the NBA, like he showed in the 2021 Lakers playoff series “There’s still areas that he can grow offensively, but I’m intent on really connecting with him and restoring him to an All-Star level player.”
Frank Vogel on Suns: We're gonna be scrappy as hell

Gerald Bourguet: Frank Vogel said he really believes in the vision of Mat Ishbia and James Jones and is thrilled to join forces with them. “This is the beginning of a new era in Phoenix Suns basketball, and it’s gonna be an exciting one….when we get out there, we’re gonna be scrappy as hell.”
