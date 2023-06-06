Kevin Chouinard: Hawks workout tomorrow: Rasir Bolton (Gonzaga) – Guard – 6-3, 185 Chris Livingston (Kentucky) – Forward – 6-6, 220 Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech) – Forward – 6-7, 220 Adama Sanogo (UConn) – Forward – 6-9, 245 Isaiah Wong (Miami) – Guard – 6-4, 184
Ryan Blackburn: Jamal Murray on a special Nikola Jokić performance: “He just makes the game look easy…his touch, his creativity, his no-look passes, his IQ. I could go down the line. He’s a special, special player.” pic.twitter.com/FVBugPp30N
Ryan Blackburn: Nikola Jokić on his incredible stat line from tonight.” “If we lose, nobody’s going to mention that…I don’t know. It’s just a stat.”
Ryan Blackburn: Jamal Murray on Christian Braun: “He knows what to do to stay on the floor. He’s solid, plays the gaps…he plays with a lot of confidence, like a five-year vet.” pic.twitter.com/oxcNm4uCN7
June 8, 2023 | 12:07 am EDT Update
Michael Pina: Nikola Jokic in the NBA Finals— 33.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists 59.0/44.4/85.7 shooting splits +18
Ryan Blackburn: Jamal Murray on Nikola’s 32-21-10 stat line tonight: “I think it speaks for itself…how many times does he have to do that to get you guys to believe in his game?” “Running out of things to say. He makes the game look easy.” pic.twitter.com/uGC5fAzxWR
June 7, 2023 | 11:49 pm EDT Update
StatMuse: Teammates to each record a triple-double in a Finals game: — Steph and Draymond — Jokic and Jamal That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/FI5gjzLL7e
Clutch Points: “To be honest, not much.” Nikola Jokic on his 30-20-10 performance in Game 3 and whether it means anything to him 😅 pic.twitter.com/wXBl6JPd9E