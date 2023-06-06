Kevin Chouinard: Hawks workout tomorrow: Rasir Bolton (…

1 day ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks workout tomorrow: Rasir Bolton (Gonzaga) – Guard – 6-3, 185 Chris Livingston (Kentucky) – Forward – 6-6, 220 Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech) – Forward – 6-7, 220 Adama Sanogo (UConn) – Forward – 6-9, 245 Isaiah Wong (Miami) – Guard – 6-4, 184

