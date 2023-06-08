NBA G League:🚨BREAKING 🚨 The new @trailblazers NBA G League team selected 14 unprotected Returning Players in the 2023-24 Expansion Draft. Portland will retain the League rights to these selected players for two seasons, beginning with the 2023-24 season.
June 8, 2023 | 7:01 pm EDT Update
Adam Silver: No Saudi-backed fund has tried to invest in an NBA team
Adam Silver said that no Saudi-backed fund has tried to invest in an NBA team. “We allow funds to invest in teams but not control teams, not to have influence over teams,” Silver said. “So to own an NBA team there has to be an individual with a certain percent of the team to control it.”
“When the Saudis invest in sports, it gets outsized attention,” Silver said in response to a question about the merger. “Now, I don’t want to complain about that because we want to get outsized attention. On the other hand, somebody could go down the list there. They are investors in some of our largest American corporations. Some of the most well-known brands have investments from them. And I also think it’s a two-edged sword.”
Adam Silver: “I hear the comments about sportswashing. On the other hand, you’re talking about it, others are talking about it. … In the same way the World Cup — the football World Cup, soccer World Cup — brought enormous attention to Qatar. I think people learn about these countries, learn about what’s happening in the world in ways they otherwise wouldn’t. So I think the media does its job.”
Neil Dalal: Wes Unseld Jr. admitted to me today that it was “a surprise” when Tommy Sheppard was let go. Ted Leonsis had called WUJ to convey his throught process before the news became public April 19.
Memphian Thaddeus Young has been in the NBA for 16 years, and even though he’s traveled the world, the former Mitchell High basketball star still makes sure Memphis is the center of his world. Thaddeus came back home to hold his Young for Youth Foundation basketball camp. About 200 young children were taught basketball and life skills at Mitchell High School and the Mitchell Community Center this week.
June 8, 2023 | 6:43 pm EDT Update
Chris Haynes on potential Damian Lillard's trade list: I'll leave it at Nets and Heat
Erik Slater: .@Chris Haynes on which teams would be on Damian Lillard’s trade list: “I’ll leave it at the Nets and Miami.” Haynes said earlier in this segment that he’s in frequent contact with Lillard (Via @dpshow)
Court Side Heat: Chris Haynes on Damian Lillard joining the Celtics: “He’s not doing Boston. He’s not. I don’t see that.” #NBA #RipCity #BleedGreen #NBATwitter
Katy Winge: Aaron Gordon on his responsibility when Murray/Jokić are in the two-man game: “I do what I love to do. That’s what’s so great about it. I get to play the dunker. So I work the baseline, catch alley-oops and drop-off passes and get to bang out. It’s awesome.” (Big AG smile)