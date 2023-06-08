Kevin Chouinard: Hawks Friday workout Yuri Collins (St.…

Kevin Chouinard: Hawks Friday workout Yuri Collins (St. Louis) Dexter Dennis (Texas A&M) GG Jackson (South Carolina) Jaylen Martin (Overtime Elite) Courtney Ramey (Arizona) Julian Strawther (Gonzaga)

June 8, 2023

Adam Silver: No Saudi-backed fund has tried to invest in an NBA team

“When the Saudis invest in sports, it gets outsized attention,” Silver said in response to a question about the merger. “Now, I don’t want to complain about that because we want to get outsized attention. On the other hand, somebody could go down the list there. They are investors in some of our largest American corporations. Some of the most well-known brands have investments from them. And I also think it’s a two-edged sword.”
Adam Silver: “I hear the comments about sportswashing. On the other hand, you’re talking about it, others are talking about it. … In the same way the World Cup — the football World Cup, soccer World Cup — brought enormous attention to Qatar. I think people learn about these countries, learn about what’s happening in the world in ways they otherwise wouldn’t. So I think the media does its job.”
Memphian Thaddeus Young has been in the NBA for 16 years, and even though he’s traveled the world, the former Mitchell High basketball star still makes sure Memphis is the center of his world. Thaddeus came back home to hold his Young for Youth Foundation basketball camp. About 200 young children were taught basketball and life skills at Mitchell High School and the Mitchell Community Center this week.
June 8, 2023

Chris Haynes on potential Damian Lillard's trade list: I'll leave it at Nets and Heat

Erik Slater: .@Chris Haynes on which teams would be on Damian Lillard’s trade list: “I’ll leave it at the Nets and Miami.” Haynes said earlier in this segment that he’s in frequent contact with Lillard (Via @dpshow)

Court Side Heat: Chris Haynes on Damian Lillard joining the Celtics: “He’s not doing Boston. He’s not. I don’t see that.” #NBA #RipCity #BleedGreen #NBATwitter

