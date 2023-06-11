Lauren L. Williams: Monday’s participants for the Haw…

Lauren L. Williams: Monday’s participants for the Hawks’ pre-Draft workouts. pic.twitter.com/UszCkyCn7Z

June 12, 2023 | 4:42 pm EDT Update

Pelicans looking to trade up in the draft, eyeing Scoot Henderson

The Athletic: The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to “aggressively pursue” a top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, with their eyes set on Scoot Henderson. @Shams Charania

8 mins ago via ShamsCharania

Cameron Salerno: The Sacramento Kings hosted the following players on a pre-NBA Draft workout today, per sources: Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine), Miles Norris (UCSB), Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite), Luke Avdalovic (Pacific), Mihailo Boskovic (Dynamic VP)
8 mins ago via Twitter

Season two will pick from where the first series left off, right after the 1980 NBA Finals according to the official press release: Season two continues to explore the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. This season hones in on the period just after the Finals in 1980 through 1984, culminating in the first professional rematch of the era’s greatest stars: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.
8 mins ago via Ken Fang @ Awful Announcing

June 12, 2023 | 3:05 pm EDT Update
