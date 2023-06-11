Lauren L. Williams: Monday’s participants for the Hawks’ pre-Draft workouts. pic.twitter.com/UszCkyCn7Z
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 12, 2023 | 4:42 pm EDT Update
Pelicans looking to trade up in the draft, eyeing Scoot Henderson
The Athletic: The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to “aggressively pursue” a top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, with their eyes set on Scoot Henderson. @Shams Charania
Harrison Wind: Nuggets legend David Thompson is taking the First Shot tonight ahead of Nuggets-Heat Game 5.
Cameron Salerno: The Sacramento Kings hosted the following players on a pre-NBA Draft workout today, per sources: Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine), Miles Norris (UCSB), Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite), Luke Avdalovic (Pacific), Mihailo Boskovic (Dynamic VP)
Robin Washut: Former #Nebrasketball point guard @Sam Griesel has two NBA pre-draft workouts scheduled: June 16 – Boston Celtics June 19 – Chicago Bulls
After a successful first season, the people behind Winning Time: the Rise of the Lakers Dynasty were looking forward to telling more stories. Warner Bros Discovery has announced that the second season will premiere on HBO on Sunday, August 6 in the old Succession slot of 9 p.m. ET.
Season two will pick from where the first series left off, right after the 1980 NBA Finals according to the official press release: Season two continues to explore the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. This season hones in on the period just after the Finals in 1980 through 1984, culminating in the first professional rematch of the era’s greatest stars: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.
NBA Communications: Congratulations to Mike Breen on a remarkable Finals milestone! Tonight’s Game 5 of the #NBAFinals marks the hall-of-fame broadcaster’s 100th Finals game. Game 5 @MiamiHEAT at @nuggets ABC | 8:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM MT
June 12, 2023 | 3:05 pm EDT Update
Fred VanVleet declines player option, will become a free agent
In the first major domino of free agency, Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Fred VanVleet has declined his $22.8 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent in July, sources told ESPN on Monday.