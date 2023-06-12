Getting a job in the NBA, Bryan George is set to join forces with Quin Snyder at the Atlanta Hawks. George, 35, penned a three-year contract with the Hawks, according to L’Equipe.
Fred VanVleet declines player option, will become a free agent
In the first major domino of free agency, Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Fred VanVleet has declined his $22.8 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent in July, sources told ESPN on Monday.
VanVleet hasn’t ruled out negotiating a new deal and a Raptors return, sources said, but he becomes one of the most prominent guards in the marketplace and an immediate target of teams with cap space and several contenders who’d welcome discussions on sign-and-trade scenarios with Toronto, sources said.
Katy Winge: I asked Aaron Gordon if he can feel how badly the city of Denver, the fans, want this championship: “I know they want it bad, but we want it bad, too.” “I don’t think anybody wants it badder than we want it.”
Shams Charania: Twins Caleb and Cody Martin sitdown with @Stadium: “I tell them I’m already in Miami, but I’m in Raleigh.” On J. Cole and the white lie about location and booster status for Caleb to receive Heat opportunity, bittersweet 2019 Draft night, Hornets tenure together and split, more.
Tristan Vukcevic, a 7-foot center who last played with KK Partizan in Serbia, will keep his name in the 2023 NBA draft, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.
The National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association (NBATA) has named Dallas Mavericks Team Physician, Dr. Daniel Worrel the 2023 NBA Team Physician of the year. The NBATA Physician of the Year award is an annual honor voted on by the members of the NBATA, designed to recognize a physician for exceptional service and care provided to athletes, commitment to service in the community and to NBATA charities.
Jerry West: Kobe Bryant told me he wanted to come to Memphis
Podcast P with Paul George: Kobe on the Grizzlies?? It almost happened. Full story on the Jerry West episode PREMIERING NOW: https://youtu.be/OGtH9mGsVww