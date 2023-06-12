Twins Caleb and Cody Martin sitdown with @Stadium: “I tell them I’m already in Miami, but I’m in Raleigh.” On J. Cole and the white lie about location and booster status for Caleb to receive Heat opportunity, bittersweet 2019 Draft night, Hornets tenure together and split, more. pic.twitter.com/TfYKd4Szof

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 12, 2023