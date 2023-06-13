Trae Young: We Next! 💍🏆

So instead of a podium or stage, it was in the musty bowels of Ball Arena, towels strewn across the floor, training gear being loaded for one final time, where, almost fittingly, Haslem described a career that had come to a close with the Denver Nuggets celebrating and the Heat taking no consolation in consolation. “Oh, man, honestly, I wanted to get the win, but I’m proud of my guys, proud of my team,” Haslem said, opening his remarks as if there still was more to inspire, even though there wasn’t. “I have no regrets. I just thanked those guys for giving me this amazing memory to take with me. “So I tell the guys, I have no complaints, I have no regrets. I’m thankful. They gave me a final season that I will never, ever forget. That’s all I can ask for.”