On all counts, mission accomplished. The kid who was put through any and all tests his Dad could devise to prepare him for this path stood tall. He shone. โ€œItโ€™s an amazing feeling,โ€ Murray said in the aftermath of a 14-point, eight-assist game in which he still managed to hit critical shots at critical moments. โ€œItโ€™s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get back to this point. Everyone on my team believed in me, believed I could get back to myself and we proved a lot of doubters wrong.โ€ Was it worth the wait, he was asked? โ€œOh yeah.โ€