On all counts, mission accomplished. The kid who was put through any and all tests his Dad could devise to prepare him for this path stood tall. He shone. “It’s an amazing feeling,” Murray said in the aftermath of a 14-point, eight-assist game in which he still managed to hit critical shots at critical moments. “It’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get back to this point. Everyone on my team believed in me, believed I could get back to myself and we proved a lot of doubters wrong.” Was it worth the wait, he was asked? “Oh yeah.”