Svetislav Pesic commented on Bogdan Bogdanovic being at the 2023 FIBA World Cup as well. “You know he only started playing in December, and right now he feels good. As he likes to say, since he has a good relationship with his body, he returned to America for another check-up, to get instructions from his doctor and physiotherapist. The most important thing is that he feels good”, he said.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 13, 2023 | 9:34 pm EDT Update
Monty Williams contract includes private jet travel and health care benefits for wife
According to a source, the Pistons included levers in Williams’ contract that will provide private jet travel and health care benefits for his wife, along with assistance in finding housing and schools for his kids, to reduce the impact of moving cross-country as his family continues to handle her health situation.
“As we navigated all of that and talking to Troy, telling him that I couldn’t right now because I have to take care of my family,” he continued. “Then we got great news that we would find out about her situation a lot earlier than we thought we would, and out of the blue, I got a text from Troy after they had their pow wow table, which I thought was totally off of the table. I was with my kid at a tryout. So just all of that was on my plate. Losing my job, family situation and then being dad, traveling with my family, doing a few things. Then out of the blue, I got the text from Troy and it went quickly after that.”
June 13, 2023 | 8:38 pm EDT Update
Nuggets were 'adamantly against' trading for Kyrie Irving in 2017
Malone has said recently that Connelly approached him around that time indicating they could possibly trade Murray for a certain marquee veteran or veterans. Among those players was Kyrie Irving after he requested a trade from the Cavaliers in the summer of 2017, sources have said. The Nuggets were adamantly against it. They never stopped believing Murray could develop into a star — the perfect point guard next to Jokic.
The Nuggets wanted Murray at No. 7 in the 2016 draft, but had to sweat out the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans picking in the slots ahead of them; Denver viewed both as Murray threats, sources said. The Minnesota Timberwolves took Kris Dunn. New Orleans selected Buddy Hield.
The Nuggets had long targeted Caldwell-Pope dating to the Connelly regime. They finally acquired him in a trade with the Washington Wizards last July. When Caldwell-Pope met one front office executive for the first time, he boldly but calmly declared the team would win the title this season, sources say.
Denver this season had the chance to move backup point guard Ish Smith, but coaches and players protested when front office officials presented them with the option: Smith was too important to their culture, their practices, their harmony. Everyone agreed to keep Smith, and he has served an important behind-the-scenes role — including mimicking the Miami Heat’s playbook as part of Denver’s scout team at practices.