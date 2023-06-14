New York Knicks fans may be surprised to hear that thei…

2 hours ago via Jackson Stone @ Soaring Down South.com
New York Knicks fans may be surprised to hear that their franchise’s most notorious enemy of the 21st century–Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young–once believed he might end up playing in the Big Apple. Young recently discussed his experience as a member of the 2018 NBA Draft on his new “From the Point” podcast, and it was revealed that he had no idea Atlanta would make the controversial trade to snag him at number five. “I always thought it was going to be Orlando at six, or I think Chicago was at seven, or maybe New York was going to trade up,” said Young. “I thought it was going to be those three teams before I thought of Atlanta.”

June 14, 2023
The Athletic recently polled 15 people who work in front offices across the NBA, asking what they would deem a “fair” extension for Quickley. Each partaker was given anonymity so that he could speak freely. Answers were all over the map. The largest proposed salary was $27.5 million — $110 million over four years. Three other people suggested nine-figure contracts: five years, $125 million; four years, $100 million; and five years, $100 million. On the low end, one person suggested four years, $50 million, less than what the midlevel exception will be worth. That person acknowledged Quickley agreeing to such a tiny number wasn’t realistic. His opinion becomes superfluous to this exercise once you realize that if the Knicks thought so meekly of Quickley, they would have traded him a long time ago.
30 mins ago via Fred Katz @ The Athletic

June 14, 2023

League wondering about Zion Williamson's availability in trades

Brian Windhorst: The Pelicans have had some cursory discussions. From what I’ve been told, there haven’t been any offers made necessarily yet, but it makes you really not take too far of a leap to wonder… The league is certainly wondering if the Pelicans are going to make for the first time truly Zion Williamson available ahead of next week’s draft.
2 hours ago via YouTube

