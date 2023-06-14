New York Knicks fans may be surprised to hear that their franchise’s most notorious enemy of the 21st century–Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young–once believed he might end up playing in the Big Apple. Young recently discussed his experience as a member of the 2018 NBA Draft on his new “From the Point” podcast, and it was revealed that he had no idea Atlanta would make the controversial trade to snag him at number five. “I always thought it was going to be Orlando at six, or I think Chicago was at seven, or maybe New York was going to trade up,” said Young. “I thought it was going to be those three teams before I thought of Atlanta.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 14, 2023 | 10:31 am EDT Update
The Athletic recently polled 15 people who work in front offices across the NBA, asking what they would deem a “fair” extension for Quickley. Each partaker was given anonymity so that he could speak freely. Answers were all over the map. The largest proposed salary was $27.5 million — $110 million over four years. Three other people suggested nine-figure contracts: five years, $125 million; four years, $100 million; and five years, $100 million. On the low end, one person suggested four years, $50 million, less than what the midlevel exception will be worth. That person acknowledged Quickley agreeing to such a tiny number wasn’t realistic. His opinion becomes superfluous to this exercise once you realize that if the Knicks thought so meekly of Quickley, they would have traded him a long time ago.
Nets looking to move up in the draft?
Erik Slater: The Nets are exploring the possibility of packaging No. 21 and 22 to move into the late lottery or middle first round, per @DraftExpress. Brooklyn is in need of guard help and this draft is stacked with them in the 10-20 range. Among those names are: Jalen Hood-Schifino Carson…
Adrian Wojnarowski: Rico Hines is joining the 76ers as an assistant on Nick Nurse’s coaching staff, sources tell ESPN. Hines had been a part of Nurse’s staff with the Raptors. Hines is a former player development coach who has worked his way to a front-of-the-bench assistant.
June 14, 2023 | 9:08 am EDT Update
League wondering about Zion Williamson's availability in trades
Brian Windhorst: The Pelicans have had some cursory discussions. From what I’ve been told, there haven’t been any offers made necessarily yet, but it makes you really not take too far of a leap to wonder… The league is certainly wondering if the Pelicans are going to make for the first time truly Zion Williamson available ahead of next week’s draft.
Brian Windhorst: I think it’s fair to say based on my conversations there’s an eye being kept towards whether the Pelicans would make Zion Williamson available trying to get into that top top end of the draft
Brian Windhorst: The contract that he signed could potentially be viewed as an asset because it protects the Pelicans or whatever team inherits it from being stuck in a deal if he gets injured into a severe degree later on in his career. But there is a robust conversation in the league right now about what Zion’s true value is at this point.