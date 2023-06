Kevin Love was signed after he agreed to a buyout with the Cavaliers and was immediately inserted into the Heat’s starting lineup. He will have Non Bird rights which limit the Heat to re-signing him to either 120 percent of his previous salary or the minimum. Because they signed him to a $3.1 million salary with the remainder of their Bi-Annual exception, they can re-sign him to $3.7 million with his Non Bird rights. That is roughly $500,000 more than his projected minimum salary which is an advantage, especially if the Heat don’t have their mid-level exception this season