Confirmation from the Hawks that Bryan Bailey and Sanjay Lumpkin, who were on Will Hardy’s Jazz staff last season, are joining Quin Snyder in Atlanta. Snyder’s staff also includes ex-Jazz assistants Igor Kokoskov, Antonio Lang, and Jeff Watkinson, plus ex-Jazz player Ekpe Udoh. pic.twitter.com/wYBlLcsceU

— Eric Walden (@tribjazz) June 14, 2023