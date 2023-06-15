Eric Walden: Confirmation from the Hawks that Bryan Bai…

1 hour ago via tribjazz

, , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 14, 2023 | 8:06 pm EDT Update

Karl-Anthony Towns: When I retire, there are going to be people who say I changed the game

Karl-Anthony Towns on Patrick Beverley’s podcast: When my time’s up and I retire… there’s gonna be people who are gonna say that I changed the game. Everything’s up for stipulation and what I like to say, is when this is all over, there’s going to be kids coming up saying they’re going to be able to play a different way because I played in the NBA and did it a different way.
1 hour ago via YouTube

Top Rumors

, , , ,

Draymond Green trolls Karl-Anthony Towns: When people come on [Patrick Beverley's] show, they change the game?

1 hour ago via Money23Green

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

June 14, 2023 | 7:31 pm EDT Update

76ers not desperate to re-sign James Harden

Brian Windhorst: The Sixers are not desperate. While they absolutely want James Harden back, and I think there’s a way they can play together and still be highly successful, the Sixers have other moves they can make. If Harden walks, they have cap space. They have tradeable contracts. They have things they can do. Harden is important but not the end all and be all for the 76ers.
2 hours ago via RealGM

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Home