Eric Walden: Confirmation from the Hawks that Bryan Bailey and Sanjay Lumpkin, who were on Will Hardy’s Jazz staff last season, are joining Quin Snyder in Atlanta. Snyder’s staff also includes ex-Jazz assistants Igor Kokoskov, Antonio Lang, and Jeff Watkinson, plus ex-Jazz player Ekpe Udoh. pic.twitter.com/wYBlLcsceU
June 14, 2023 | 8:06 pm EDT Update
Karl-Anthony Towns: When I retire, there are going to be people who say I changed the game
Karl-Anthony Towns on Patrick Beverley’s podcast: When my time’s up and I retire… there’s gonna be people who are gonna say that I changed the game. Everything’s up for stipulation and what I like to say, is when this is all over, there’s going to be kids coming up saying they’re going to be able to play a different way because I played in the NBA and did it a different way.
Walker Kessler commits to Team USA
Adrian Wojnarowski: Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has committed to play for Team USA’s FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines, sources tell ESPN. Kessler had an All-Rookie season, averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks
James Plowright: Interesting that Mark Williams surgery is on the same thumb he “Sprained” during the Pistons game in March. Either it’s a complete freak coincidence that he’s injured it again during a workout or it never healed the way they hoped and have opted for surgery to resolve the issue
June 14, 2023 | 7:31 pm EDT Update
76ers not desperate to re-sign James Harden
Brian Windhorst: The Sixers are not desperate. While they absolutely want James Harden back, and I think there’s a way they can play together and still be highly successful, the Sixers have other moves they can make. If Harden walks, they have cap space. They have tradeable contracts. They have things they can do. Harden is important but not the end all and be all for the 76ers.
Kendrick Perkins: Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum want to play together
Clutch Points: “Bradley Beal & Jayson Tatum has been the loudest secret ever as far as wanting to play with each other… If I’m the Celtics I’m calling them ASAP and try to get the deal done.” —Kendrick Perkins (via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/SvhGxcYtdH